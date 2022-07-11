DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular Dartmouth outlet store’s days are numbered, according to its owners.

David and Jan Tatelbaum said Monday that Big Value will be closing its doors for good.

The Tatelbaum’s explained that they’re looking to retire, which is why they’ve stopped purchasing additional inventory.

“My father opened this store as a Mars Bargainland in 1965,” David Tatelbaum said. “We reopened as Big Value in 1990 and we have been here every day ever since, bringing our loyal customers a unique selection of goods always at the lowest prices.”

“We love our customers and employees, many of whom are like family,” he continued. “We are going to miss seeing all of you every day.”

There is no exact date for when the store will close. Tatelbaum explained that the stor will close once all of their remaining inventory has been sold.

“This was a difficult decision for us because Big Value has been part of the community,” Tatelbaum said.

Tatelbaum said the store is still filled with plenty of items for purchase.

“This is your last chance to shop Big Value,” he said. “So come on down to Big Value, buy the things you love and help us celebrate our retirement.”

The Tatelbaums thanked their loyal customers and employees who have supported them over the years.