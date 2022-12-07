NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Bertucci’s is shuttering its North Attleboro location as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Bertucci’s at Emerald Square is one of five casualties connected to the filing. Bertucci’s is also closing its restaurants in Beverly, Brockton, Canton and Marlboro.

This is the second time in four years Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy. The restaurant chain first filed for bankruptcy when it was sold in 2018.

There are still 31 Bertucci’s restaurants open, including 20 in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island.