Benny’s releases new vintage apparel

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who want to pay homage to Rhode Island’s “favorite store” are in luck.

Benny’s, the former retailer that closed up shop in 2017, has just released a brand new collection of authorized apparel.

The new apparel – including baseball caps, beanies, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and crewnecks – are newer versions of similar merchandise sold in Benny’s stores up until the retailer closed for good.

(Courtesy of vintagebennys.com)

The products, all of which are sporting the classic Benny’s logo, are available for purchase online and range from $20-$50.

“We are happy that vintagebennys.com has produced a quality line of apparel with our iconic logo that has been recognized by southern New Englanders since 1924,” Benny’s Vice President Arnold Bromberg said.

Some of the items will soon be available at select Frog and Toad and East & West gift shops in Providence and on onlyinRI.com.

“We’re thrilled with the initial response and look forward to hearing more from our audience and keeping Benny’s brand alive in the hearts of its many fans for years to come,” said Dave Gwizdowski, a vintagebennys.com partner.