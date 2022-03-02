EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of beer across the country could be on the rise due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is one of the top five global producers of barley, which is a key ingredient in beer. The country is often called the “breadbasket of Europe” due to the high amount of grain grown in the area.

Brewers around the world are now looking at the invasion, and the potential impacts it could have on prices.

According to Fox News, larger manufacturers don’t expect a huge setback, but some smaller breweries say prices could see a 50 cent or even $1 increase per pint.