NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

The change was made in Canada in July, but at the time a date for the U.S. relaunch wasn’t announced.

Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name.