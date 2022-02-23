EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that’s targeting those who are still working from home.

BBB’s Paula Fleming said the scammers select their victims by perusing their social media accounts for information on where they work.

The scammers then contact their victims via text posing as their employer.

“We’re all on social media … so it’s not difficult for these scam artists to obtain some quick information to make it look like a legitimate text message,” Fleming explained.

Fleming said the scammers will then ask their victims to complete a quick task.

“They’re requesting that you either wire money or purchase gift cards and send them to specific addresses,” Fleming said. “If you receive a request from your boss, you’re more apt to quickly do what you’re told rather than stop, think and pick up the phone and call.”

The type of scam is called “smishing,” according to Fleming.

Scammers will typically send the unsolicited text messages from unknown numbers, which Fleming said should serve as a huge red flag.

“If it looks suspicious of if you’re kind of questioning it, go with your gut,” Fleming said. “In all cases, just pick up the phone and call the number you have for your boss.”

Fleming said the BBB has already received nearly a dozen reports of this scam in New England.

“If it’s not the number you have already stored in your phone for your boss, just … take a breath and call your manager,” she said, adding that you also shouldn’t reply to the suspicious message before vetting it.

Anyone who feels they’ve fallen victim to a scam should report it using the BBB’s Scam Tracker.