PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The ongoing baby formula shortage has left millions of parents across the country unsure of how to keep their children fed.

The uncertainty of their baby’s next meal has caused many parents to resort to unconventional ways of finding the products they so desperately need, including purchasing them from others online.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning everyone to remain vigilant to scammers looking to capitalize on parents who are scrambling to find baby formula.

“When you have a product that is super high in demand and there is just not a whole lot of it, scammers pay attention,” BBB’s Sandra Guile said.

Often times, Guile said scammers will connect with people on social media and offer to sell them a product they don’t actually have.

“They will start chatting with somebody, and someone says ‘hey, I’ve got two extra cans … I am willing to sell them to you,'” she explained.

Abby Westgate tells 12 News she’s been struggling to find baby formula for her 8-month-old son. Throughout her searches online, she said she’s noticed a number of scammers claiming to have baby formula for sale.

“It’s mostly through Facebook groups with people trying to swap formula,” Westgate said.

Often times, Guile said the scammer will ask people to pay them through Venmo or PayPal. Once the transaction is complete, the scammer stops responding to the buyer’s inquiries.

There are a number of red flags to look for when purchasing products, including baby formula, from someone on social media.

Guile said misspellings and grammatical errors should raise suspicion, as well as any description that is inconsistent with the product being sold.

Westgate said she’s also seen posts that seem “too good to be true,” and urges other parents to keep the guards up when connecting with someone on social media.

Anyone who believes they’ve fallen victim to a scam should report it using the BBB’s Scam Tracker.