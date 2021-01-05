Barstool Fund raises over $18M for small businesses; donations quickly growing

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has launched the Barstool Fund to help struggling businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than $18 million has been raised to assist 74 small businesses until they can get back on their feet — and numbers keep climbing.

Last week, local artist Rene Gagnon auctioned off a painting of Portnoy for $20,000, with the proceeds going to the fund.

While no Rhode Island businesses have been chosen so far, a fair share of Massachusetts and Connecticut businesses have been.

Massachusetts:

Special Occasion Limousine & Coach in Plymouth: Provides 24/7 car services to and from weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, concerts, proms and banquets, and other special events in the greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Shore Area, and beyond.

: Provides 24/7 car services to and from weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, concerts, proms and banquets, and other special events in the greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Shore Area, and beyond. Atlas Pub & Kitchen in Chicopee: Established and family-owned since 1980, Atlas Pub & Kitchen features a menu filled with delicious food, 12 beers on tap, 7 TVs, a jukebox, and a patio for outdoor dining.

Jalapeno's Mexican Grill in Walpole: If you're looking for the best Mexican restaurant south of Boston look no further than Jalapenos Grill. In addition to using the finest ingredients for delicious food, Jalapenos offers up over 100 types of tequilas, dozens of margaritas and cocktails, and cold beer.

The Park Lunch in Newburyport: In this location since 1957, Park Lunch is famous for its delicious fried clams, Family style atmosphere and sports bar. The local favorite also serves pizza, burgers, and much more.

: In this location since 1957, Park Lunch is famous for its delicious fried clams, Family style atmosphere and sports bar. The local favorite also serves pizza, burgers, and much more. Diggity Dogs Service Dogs in Shelburne Falls: A 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization, Diggity Dogs Service Dogs develops dogs’ abilities to sense their guardian’s mental, emotional, neurological, and/or physical needs and respond in ways that enable clients to cope with and overcome challenges that they experience.

Casa Mia in Marblehead: Casa Mia Cucina Italiana offers a casual family-style atmosphere specializing in southern Italian cuisine specifically from the Calabria region of Italy. At this beloved restaurant, you "eat like family."

: Casa Mia Cucina Italiana offers a casual family-style atmosphere specializing in southern Italian cuisine specifically from the Calabria region of Italy. At this beloved restaurant, you “eat like family.” Body N Beyond Massage Therapy in Hopkinton: Body N Beyond specializes in massages for each individual to meet specific needs and personal goals. They make positive differences in the physical and emotional well-being of each person they work with by offering a relaxing experience that rejuvenates the body and soul.

Connecticut:

Piggy's Cafe in Hartford: A local favorite for over four decades, Piggy's Cafe is a bar and cafe that features a relaxed atmosphere, a new and revamped menu filled with polished entrees, and plenty of craft beers.

Laskara in Wallingford: Laskara means "safe or smooth harbor" in Greek….and the restaurant by that name offers a pleasant and unhurried eating experience with good Greek and Mediterranean food.

: Laskara means “safe or smooth harbor” in Greek….and the restaurant by that name offers a pleasant and unhurried eating experience with good Greek and Mediterranean food. Red Rock Tavern in Hartford: Red Rock Tavern has been an establishment in Hartford, Connecticut for over 80 years. The oldest bar/restaurant in the city survived prohibition and has been named “Hartford’s best neighborhood bar.”

If you’d like to donate, click here »