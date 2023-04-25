LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Bally’s Twin River Lincoln held a grand opening Tuesday for its new expanded gaming space and food hall.

Gov. Dan McKee was joined by Bally’s Corporation representatives and other state leaders to unveil the 40,000-square-foot expansion.

“Our expanded gaming floor, combined with other property improvements, represents a $100 million investment in Rhode Island to generate much-needed revenue for our home state,” said Craig Eaton, head of Rhode Island operations for Bally’s.

The expansion includes 355 slot machines, 57 table games, 27 stadium-style games, and a high-limit gaming area.

The new food hall adds seating for 150 people, including a private dining area.

Additionally, next to the new 16-seat casino bar is a cigar lounge with an outdoor smoking patio.

“This expansion marks another important milestone for not only Bally’s Lincoln but for Rhode

Island itself,” McKee said. “We are grateful to Bally’s for its ongoing partnership that contributes to our workforce, our economy, and our state as a whole.”