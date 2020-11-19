Bally’s buys sports betting tech company, closes AC purchase

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bally’s Corp. has purchased a sports betting technology company for $125 million and has finalized the purchase of a casino in Atlantic City.

The transactions were both announced Wednesday night.

The acquisitions give the Rhode Island company formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings a solid place in the sports betting and physical casino markets as it rapidly expands across the country.

Bally’s bought Bet.Works, a sports betting platform provider to operators in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana and Colorado.

It will have 14 casinos in 10 states once all pending transactions are completed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour