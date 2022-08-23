NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Representatives from Ballard’s Beach Resort pleaded their case before the R.I. Department of Business Regulation (DBR) on Tuesday after the venue’s liquor and entertainment licenses were temporarily suspended.

New Shoreham’s licensing board voted Monday night to suspend the licenses for two weeks in response to a chaotic day earlier this month. One person was arrested after a fight broke out during a reggae festival at Ballard’s on Aug. 8, then seven more were arrested after a brawl on board a ferry leaving the island. Two people were injured in the ferry fight, according to police.

Ballard’s released a statement saying they believe the board had their minds made up before hearing hours of testimony from police, witnesses, and the resort’s owner, Steven Filippi.

“We anticipated the Town Council’s obviously pre-scripted decision read aloud, and not even discussed by the Board of License Commissioners, after nearly five hours of live testimony at tonight’s show cause hearing. Ballard’s will immediately appeal the baseless decision to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation and Superior Court.”

Tuesday’s hearing lasted about an hour. The DBR will now review the case and come to a decision about the suspension.