CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Attention pizza lovers: COVID-19 making pepperoni harder to come by

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
775183545EP00010_TEMP_Pizza_1548888405782-846653543

(Photo by Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Pizza lovers may soon have to skip the pepperoni.

Pizza shops across the country, according to a report from Bloomberg, are reporting higher prices and a tight supply when it comes to America’s favorite pizza topping.

Two main reasons cited for the pepperoni shortage include the lack of employees at pork processing plants and a high demand for pizza, both of which are likely caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many businesses, pork processors have had to lay of hundreds of employees in order to cut costs due to the pandemic, forcing them to streamline operations.

So far, larger pizza chains haven’t been impacted by the shortage since they buy their ingredients through long-term contacts, according to Bloomberg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour