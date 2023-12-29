(NEXSTAR) – Considering signing up for a new phone plan? You may want to check this map first.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created an interactive map that compares coverage from cell providers. We took a closer look at some of the largest companies – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – to see which has the best coverage around Rhode Island.

All three companies had practically perfect coverage when we compared 4G LTE coverage in Rhode Island. But when it comes to faster 5G coverage, two of the cell providers had some small gaps around the state.

For Verizon, the vast majority of the state gets 5G data speeds, but there are small gaps around Clayville, the state’s northeastern border with Connecticut, and near Richmond.

With AT&T, one gap is in a similar spot, but a bit larger. It’s centered around Clayville and the Scituate Reservoir Protection Area.

T-Mobile fares best in Rhode Island, according to the FCC maps, with no large gaps in 5G coverage around the state.

Verizon’s 5G coverage in Rhode Island (Map: FCC)

AT&T’s 5G coverage in Rhode Island (Map: FCC)

T-Mobile’s 5G coverage in Rhode Island (Map: FCC)

To compare coverage options in your area, type in your address on the FCC’s interactive map. Then, tap or click the “Mobile Broadband” option in the right rail. A chart will pop up with the cell provider options in your area, with checkmarks next to each if they have 4G or 5G speeds in that area.

You can also zoom in on the map and compare providers’ 5G coverage head-to-head by clicking here to open the map, then toggling the companies’ names on and off in the right rail.

You can compare 4G LTE coverage by clicking here, then zooming in and out on the map.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T had the most coverage last year, with 55.05% and 55.11% of the country covered, respectively. Meanwhile, T-Mobile covered 35.3% of the country, according to the FCC.

When it comes to 5G coverage nationwide, the tables were turned. T-Mobile’s fast 5G reached about 12.5% of the country. AT&T’s reached 10.9%, and Verizon’s reached 8.1%.

The FCC map was updated using data collected up to June 30, 2023.

“The coverage areas reflect where consumers should be able to connect to the mobile network when outdoors or in a moving vehicle; they do not show indoor coverage,” an agency spokesperson told Nexstar.

See more about how the map was made and how to use it on the FCC’s website here.