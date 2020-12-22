As year ends, some funding opportunities still available for small businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a year of restrictions, financial devastation, and in some cases, closures, small businesses across the country are struggling to stay afloat.

In a virtual interview Monday, R.I. Commerce Corporation Secretary Stefan Pryor noted some funding opportunities have lapsed but said there are still other options available.

“Small businesses have been impacted most severely by this crisis. Small businesses have been the hardest hit,” Pryor said.

The Restore RI Grant Program, which began accepting applications in August, was targeted towards businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Businesses had to demonstrate at least 30% revenue loss if they were in a severely-impacted industry, or at least 50% revenue loss for other eligible industries.

In October, it was announced maximum grant sizes were doubling from previous amounts, with awards ranging up to $30,000. Non-profit organizations and child care businesses were also able to apply under the expanded program.

“Rhode Island has funded to the tune of ten times the amount of, on a per business basis, the expenditure for small business of our immediately neighboring states, and we’ve gotten tens of millions of dollars out the door before our neighboring states have even geared up to start sending their checks,” Pryor said.

“They’re gearing up, to their credit, but Rhode Island started making payments to small businesses, in recognition of the crisis in August, and even now, Massachusetts and Connecticut are still preparing to make their first round of payments to small businesses,” he added.

In November, Gov. Gina Raimondo enacted a two-week “pause,” which was later extended an additional week as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rose.

At the time, the state said affected businesses could apply for grants through the Division of Taxation. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor says 2,100 businesses applied to the Pause Grant Program.

“Already, 1,500 have received checks, and that’s in excess of $35 million worth of checks,” Pryor said. “That’s on top of the $42 million-plus that’s already gone out the door through our Restore program for small businesses, and in some instances, small businesses were able to get both.”

Pryor says there are other small business loans available from Enhanced Capital, which set up a fund specifically for businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“There’s a $20 million fund with $15 million set aside just for the COVID-impacted businesses of Rhode Island,” he said.

According to the company’s website, Enhanced Capital Rhode Island Fund expects to begin providing loans in January 2021.

The $20 million fund plans to provide loans to eligible Rhode Island-based small businesses in following two categories:

Micro Loans of $10,000 to $50,000 per company

Larger Term Loans of up to $1 million per company

Applications for Business Adaptation Grants have closed, but federal law requires money given to be spent in the calendar year it was awarded.

“Please make sure that you are making your purchases of goods or receiving your services and getting invoiced in this year, meaning in this month, and for all businesses that have received funds through our programs,” Pryor said. “Small businesses, spend the dollars on the things that you know you need right now.”

Noting the approaching Christmas holiday, Pryor is also reminding Rhode Islanders to shop local and support the state’s small businesses.

“We’ve partnered with ShopLocalRhodeIsland.com, which is a way to shop local, shop safe, shop digital, as you’re doing your last-minute holiday shopping,” Pryor said.

Pryor says thousands of businesses have signed up, and there have been over 33,000 unique visitors to the site.

“You can click on a directory and find the local Rhode Island shop or business that you want to support and you can find fantastic gifts for your loved ones and friends,” he added.