PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Minority-owned businesses in Rhode Island have a shot at an influx of cash through a new state program.

Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday $3 million in funding through the Rhode Island Minority Business Accelerator Program. Applications are open to for-profit organizations, nonprofits, trade associations, chambers of commerce, higher education institutions, and/or co-working space operators, according to McKee’s office.

“Rhode Island continues to prioritize racial and ethnic diversity in business by launching this great initiative,” McKee said. “It provides much-needed cash flow that will allow women- and minority-owned businesses to grow, contributing even more to Rhode Island’s already strong economy.”

The funding is meant to bolster the growth of minority-owned businesses in specific industries including translation services, training and assistance with a licensing process, and entrepreneurship and business start-up training.

The deadline for proposals is 2 p.m. on April 28. Details on the requirements and the full application can be found on the Rhode Island Commerce website.