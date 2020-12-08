Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones

Business News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CUPERTINO, Calif (NEXSTAR) — Apple revealed on Tuesday a new over-ear headphones product called AirPods Max that will be available on December 15 at $549.

The wireless headphones including noise-canceling technology and are built with a stainless steel frame.

Similar products sold by Bose and Sony are priced in the $300-400 range.

According to Apple, the headphones have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and feature memory foam ear cushions.

The headphones come in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/7/2020: Luke Renchan and Matt D'Amico

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards