WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The new movie theater at Warwick Mall is opening later than anticipated.

Initially, the Warwick Mall estimated that Apple Cinemas would open in fall 2021. But on Tuesday, the mall announced the theater will celebrate its grand opening on March 3.

Domenic Schiavone, the general manager of the Warwick Mall, cited supply chain shortages as the primary cause for the delayed opening. He said the theater equipment – specifically the speakers, projectors and screens – took longer than expected to ship from Asia.

The new theater will take over the space where the old Showcase Cinemas was, which closed last March after the theater chain opted not to renew its lease.

This will be Apple Cinemas’ flagship location in Rhode Island, though the company currently operates successful theaters in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Apple Cinemas will be made up of 12 theaters with luxury recliners and in-seat dining, according to Warwick Mall, as well as a full-service seated bar in the lobby.

Schiavone said the new theater “will offer an entertainment experience never before seen in Rhode Island.”

In addition to new releases and upcoming Hollywood films, Apple Cinemas will regularly feature foreign films and movies from the Indian film market, Bollywood.