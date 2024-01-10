LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chef-like robots, AI-powered appliances and other high-tech kitchen gadgets are holding out the promise that humans don’t need to cook — or mix drinks — for themselves anymore.

There was plenty new in the food and beverage world at CES 2024, the multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association. Displays included a cocktail-mixing machine akin to a Keurig, and a robot barista whose movements are meant to mimic a human making a vanilla latte.

Here’s some of the newest tech that’s transforming the way meals are prepped, cooked and delivered:

ONE TOUCH IS ALL IT TAKES

Tech startup Chef AI is unveiling what it calls a “real one-touch” air fryer.

Unlike the air fryer you might have on your kitchen counter right now, Chef AI’s iteration of the popular appliance doesn’t require any tinkering with settings. Just place the food in the air fryer, press Start, and it uses artificial intelligence to detect what type of food it is cooking, says the company’s CEO, Dean Khormaei.

He said the air fryer would turn even the worst cooks into chefs.

Chef AI will be available in the U.S. in September for $250.

YOUR OWN PERSONAL BARTENDER

What’s the secret to a perfect dirty martini? Don’t worry about it — Bartesian’s cocktail-mixing appliance takes the guesswork out of bartending.

Bartesian’s latest iteration, the Premier, can hold up to four different types of spirits. It retails for $369 and will be available later this year.

Use a small touch screen on the appliance to pick from 60 recipes, drop a cocktail capsule into the machine, and in seconds you have a premium cocktail over ice.

If you fancy a homemade beer instead, iGulu’s new automated brewing machine lets you make your own beer — a pale ale, an amber lager or a wheat beer. Just pour a pre-mixed recipe into the machine’s keg, add water and scan the sticker that comes with the beer mix. In nine to 13 days, you’ll have a gallon of DIY beer.

ROBOT BARISTA THAT MOVES LIKE YOU MOVE

Artly Coffee’s barista bot mimics the way a human behind the counter of your favorite coffee shop might prepare your usual order.

“What we’re really trying to do is preserve the craft of fine coffee,” said Alec Roig, a hardware developer for the Seattle-based tech startup that now is operating at 10 locations across the Pacific Northwest and in New York City.

Roig said the company’s resident barista, who is behind all of Artly’s coffee recipes, was hooked up with motion sensors that recorded his movements as he prepared each recipe, from packing the coffee grounds into the filter to frothing the milk and pouring latte art.