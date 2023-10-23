NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting Monday, continuing a monthslong run where it’s slavishly followed the cue of the bond market.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in morning trading, coming off its worst week in a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 90 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:33 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Rapidly rising yields in the bond market have been knocking stock prices lower since the summer, and Treasury yields were swinging. Early Monday morning, the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly topped 5.02% to touch its highest level since 2007. That helped drive the S&P 500 to an early loss of 0.8%.

But the 10-year yield then eased back to 4.92%, compared with 4.91% late Friday, which helped stocks to recover their early losses. The S&P 500 briefly flipped to a small gain when the 10-year yield fell back to 4.90%.

As the centerpiece of the global financial system, Treasury yields help dictate how much investors pay for everything from stocks to corporate bonds to cryptocurrencies. Higher yields also make it more expensive for nearly everyone to borrow money, which puts the brakes on economic growth.

“If bond yields continue to rise relentlessly, something will eventually break,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist of Principal Asset Management. They already helped cause three high-profile failures of U.S. banks earlier this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield has been climbing for a few reasons, and it’s been catching up to the overnight interest rate that the Federal Reserve has hiked furiously since early last year to try to get inflation under control. The Fed has already pulled its main rate above 5.25%, its highest level since 2001, and has pledged to keep rates high until it’s sure inflation is heading back down to its target.

Even though inflation has come down since its peak last year, upward pressures remain on inflation. One threat has been the price of oil, which has been shooting up and down in recent weeks amid worries about the latest Hamas-Israel war.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 0.7% to $87.45 to take some pressure off inflation. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.8% to $91.45.

Oil prices have been volatile since rising rapidly through the summer on worries that fighting in the Gaza Strip could lead to disruptions in supplies from Iran or other big oil-producing countries.

Gold’s price, meanwhile, eased after jumping last week on worries about the war. An ounce slipped 0.4% to $1,985.90.

Energy giant Chevron is putting some of its strength to work by buying rival Hess. Chevron said it’s swallowing up Hess in an all-stock deal valued at $53 billion. Chevron fell 2.3%, and Hess rose 0.4%.

It’s the second huge deal in the oil-and-gas industry in as many weeks. Exxon Mobil said earlier this month that it’s buying Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Apple was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 and fell 0.7% following reports that Foxconn Technology, its Taiwan-based supplier, was recently subjected to searches by Chinese tax authorities.

While worries about higher Treasury yields and the war in Gaza weigh on markets, support also remains from strength for corporate profits and the overall U.S. economy.

The majority of companies in the S&P 500 have been reporting better profits for the summer than analysts expected, as is usually the case. It’s still early days for the reporting season, but the pace picks up this week when more than 30% of the companies in the S&P 500 will report. They include General Motors, Microsoft and Amazon.

Given the breadth of companies reporting, this week could offer a better broad picture about how corporate America generally is faring. The earliest reports this earnings season were dominated by banks.

Economic updates this week will include a Friday report on how much U.S. households are spending and what kind of inflation they’re feeling. Strong spending by U.S. consumers has been one of the main reasons the economy has avoided a recession, but it’s also threatening to keep upward pressure on inflation.

Stock markets were weak around the world, with London’s FTSE 100 down 0.5% and stocks in Shanghai down 1.5%

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% even though Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announcement of “bold” plans, including an income tax cut for households hit by inflation and tax breaks for companies, to galvanize lackluster growth in the world’s No. 3 economy.

___

AP Writers Zimo Zhong and Matt Ott contributed.