Annual list of 10 ‘worst’ toys released by safety group

BOSTON (AP) — A toy safety advocacy group has released its annual list of potentially dangerous playthings.

The top 10 list includes toys with tiny accessories children can choke on, wheeled toys that could lead to falls, and toys that fire projectiles that could possibly injure a child’s eyes.

The Boston-based group World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. on Wednesday urged vigilance this holiday season.

It said supply chain issues may cause shortages of some toys, prompting parents to look to alternative sources for purchases.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers and retailers, said the annual list needlessly frightens parents.