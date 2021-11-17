Annual list of 10 ‘worst’ toys released by safety group

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A toy safety advocacy group has released its annual list of potentially dangerous playthings.

The top 10 list includes toys with tiny accessories children can choke on, wheeled toys that could lead to falls, and toys that fire projectiles that could possibly injure a child’s eyes.

The Boston-based group World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. on Wednesday urged vigilance this holiday season.

It said supply chain issues may cause shortages of some toys, prompting parents to look to alternative sources for purchases.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers and retailers, said the annual list needlessly frightens parents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com