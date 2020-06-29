Ann & Hope closing all Curtain & Bath Outlet locations

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Many businesses have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including a Rhode Island-based discount retailer.

Ann & Hope has decided to permanently close all of its Curtain & Bath Outlet locations across New England over the next three to four months, the company announced Monday.

“This was an exceedingly difficult decision, but after carefully looking at all of our available

options, it became apparent that it was inevitable,” Corporate Vice President Ron Dore said. “The unprecedented economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 public

health crisis, combined with more consumers gravitating toward online shopping alternatives,

has created a retail environment that is simply no longer sustainable for many locally owned

businesses like ours.”

The company says it plans to have a “Store Closing” sale on Thursday, July 9, and expects each of its 11 Curtain & Bath Outlets in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut to close by the end of the summer.

“We are tremendously proud of everything we have been able to accomplish in Rhode Island

and across southern New England since our founding in 1953,” Dore continued. “We want to

express our sincere gratitude to each of our associates, whose day-to-day dedication to making

the shopping experience special for our millions of customers over the years has helped build

Ann & Hope into the unique company we will always be proud of and always remember.”

The company says discussions are ongoing about the future of the company’s Ann & Hope Garden Outlet locations.

The Curtain & Bath Outlet is not currently offering online shopping, according to its website.