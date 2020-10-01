American Airlines to furlough 3K northeast employees; 14 TF Green workers affected

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Airline furloughs are taking off as the federal aid through the CARES Act, that was keeping many airlines afloat, expired at midnight Wednesday.

Both American Airlines and United Airlines say they have to furlough thousands of workers, 13,000 United Airlines employees and 19,000 American Airlines employees.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says 14 Rhode Island workers at T.F. Green Airport were furloughed, not including American Airlines’ regional carriers.

Last week, airline executives made a plea to Congress, asking them to extend the Cares Act funding.

“We want people to understand the degree and amount of human suffering and emotional carnage that’s going to occur next week if there isn’t action,” CEO of Airlines for America Nicholas Calio said.

There are 3,000 American Airline workers in the northeast that are being impacted, according to their spokesperson, mostly at the Philadelphia and New York airline hubs.

If Congress can make a deal to provide more funding in the next few days, United and American Airlines say they can reverse the furloughs.

Although Rhode Island’s numbers are much smaller, it’s still raising red flags.

“I’m incredibly concerned about the loss of jobs and the disruption to services that could result if we do not support the airline industry during this record downturn in travel,” Rep. Jim Langevin said.

“This is bad news for the airport, the state, and the country and it was entirely avoidable,” said Sen. Jack Reed. “These issues could have and should have been addressed months ago, but Republicans refuse to deviate from their strategy of deny and delay.”

Some Republican senators have reportedly argued airlines have been helped enough by taxpayers.

The House is expected to vote on the next funding aid package Thursday.

12 News reached out to United Airlines for comment, but have not heard back.