The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — AmazonSmile will soon be coming to an end.

Amazon announced Wednesday in a letter to customers that the program will wind down by Feb. 20.

“The program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped,” the letter reads. “With so many eligible organizations — more than 1 million globally — our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin.”

AmazonSmile first launched in 2013 in an effort to make it easier for customers to support their favorite charities. Through the program, Amazon would donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the customer’s charity of choice.

Charities impacted by Amazon’s decision will receive a one-time donation worth three months of what the organization received last year.

The charities can still receive donations until the program officially ends in February.

In the absence of AmazonSmile, Amazon plans to shift its philanthropic giving “to programs with greater impact.”

“We will continue to pursue and invest in other areas where we’ve seen we can make meaningful change — from building affordable housing to providing access to computer science education for students in underserved communities to using our logistics infrastructure and technology to assist broad communities impacted by natural disasters,” the letter continues. “We’ll continue working to make a difference in many ways, and our long-term commitment to our communities remains the same — we’re determined to do every day better for our customers, our employees, and the world at large.”

Amazon said once AmazonSmile ends, charities can still create wish lists for customers who still wish to support their organization.

The announcement comes two weeks after Amazon slashed 18,000 jobs. It was the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant’s history.