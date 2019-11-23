Amazon sues Pentagon over $10B contract awarded to Microsoft

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The drama in Rhode Island's hospital industry has fallen off the front pages after Care New England pulled the plug on merger talks with Lifespan over the summer, but the underlying concerns that led Governor Raimondo to force the issue aren't going anywhere. Brown University President Christina Paxson has a unique vantage point on the matter, since more than 40% of Rhode Island doctors are affiliated with Brown and her medical school has deep ties to both organizations. Appearing on this week's Newsmakers, Paxson said she was "disappointed" but not surprised when the negotiations collapsed last summer. "We're beyond surprise in this," she said. "This has been going on for a long, long time." This was the third failed attempt at a Lifespan-CNE merger, "which is very sad from my point of view," Paxson said. "I have been consistent for years -- and we've been talking about this for years -- about the benefits to Rhode Island, to the people who live here, of an integrated academic medical center." Surprisingly, perhaps, Paxson insists she remains optimistic about the possibility of that happening down the line. For now, she said, the university is working to strengthen its relationship with both systems, "and that, in some ways, paves the way to something different in the future." The situation has renewed speculation that Care New England could seek to revive its plan to merge with Partners HealthCare's Brigham Health division -- particularly with CNE and Brigham announcing more links in recent months. But in an echo of Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau, Paxson suggested she thinks any tie-up with Partners should wait until after the two Rhode Island systems have come together. And with its $4 billion endowment, Brown is ready to put its money where its mouth is. "We've indicated all along we're very willing to make investments in an academic medical center," Paxson said. "If we think that by doing something we're going to strengthen health care in this state -- and that's really important -- and also strengthen the academic enterprise of research and education, that's a good investment for us to make."