Amazon opening brick-and-mortar store at Providence Place mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The online retail giant Amazon is coming to Providence.

Amazon plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at the Providence Place mall. It’s called “Amazon 4-Star” and will carry items with four-star or higher customer reviews.

Retail positions are available with a starting pay of $16.50 an hour, but there’s no word yet when the store will open its doors.

There are two stores in Massachusetts — one at the Natick Mall and the other in Millbury.

The company opened its first 4-star store in New York City and now operates 33 across the United States.

