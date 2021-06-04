All RIPTA buses to begin operating at full capacity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced Friday they will begin operating all buses and paratransit vehicles at full capacity.

State and federal public health agency guidance no longer suggests reducing capacity onboard due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are proud that we never cut service throughout the pandemic, and we are happy to now be operating at full capacity,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said.

Last month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the federal mandate requiring passengers to wear face coverings through Sept. 13, regardless of their vaccination status.

For more information on traveling with RIPTA, visit their website.