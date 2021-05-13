All in one shot: RI will soon deploy walk-up vaccine clinics to certain Dunkin’ locations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders may soon be able to pick up their morning coffee, support local healthcare workers and get vaccinated all in one shot.

Beginning May 26, the R.I. Department of Health will deploy walk-up vaccine clinics to select Dunkin’ locations statewide.

The vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Dunkin’ said the list of participating locations is still being finalized and will be released in the coming days.

“My team has promised that we’d continue to bring vaccines directly to where people are,” Gov. Dan McKee. “We’re excited about this partnership with Dunkin’, such a Rhode Island staple. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, you’ll be able to get it during your morning routine.”

The initiative also lines up with Iced Coffee Day, which is Dunkin’s annual fundraising holiday to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital. On May 26, all iced coffees, including cold brew, will be $1 at Dunkin’ locations in Rhode Island and Bristol County.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Iced Coffee Day has evolved into our Dunkin’ family’s favorite holiday,” local Dunkin’ franchise owner Rob Batista said. “We are always amazed by the life-saving impact Hasbro Children’s Hospital has on the lives of local families. We are honored to play our small part to support them every year.”

Since its inception in 2010, Iced Coffee Day has raised more than $2 million for the hospital.