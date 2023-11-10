WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly five months since Alex and Ani vacated its East Greenwich headquarters.

Now, the once-successful jewelry retailer’s assets will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.

But those assets won’t include Alex and Ani’s signature wire bangles, which were highly sought after during the jewelry retailer’s golden age.

Instead, SJ Corio Company will be auctioning off more than 1,800 items that the company left behind in its fulfillment center. The items for sale range from office furniture and store fixtures to machinery and packaging equipment.

Alex and Ani closed 20 stores and shuttered its fulfillment center in late June — more than two years after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The assets for sale are being stored inside the former Stanley Bostitch building on Briggs Drive in East Greenwich. Those interested in the items can stop by and take a look between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday.

The online-only auction opens at 10 a.m. Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Tuesday. To register for the auction, click here.

Alex and Ani was founded in 2004 by Carolyn Rafaelian, who opened her first store in 2009. The Cranston native no longer has ties to the company and launched Metal Alchemist last year.

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)

(Courtesy: SJ Corio Company)