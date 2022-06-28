(WPRI) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and millions are expected to travel for the busy holiday weekend.

It comes as flight cancellations and delays continue to impact air travelers and disrupt people’s vacation plans.

According to Flightaware, there were 966 flights traveling within, into, or out of the United States on Monday were canceled, and 7,264 flights were delayed.

On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it saw its highest checkpoint volume since 2020 and AAA is predicting more than 3.5 million people to fly during the holiday weekend.

“TSA officers screened 2,462,097 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Sunday, June 26. It was the highest checkpoint volume since Feb. 11, 2020, when 2,507,588 people were screened. Airports are busy places, plan to arrive early,” TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.

The influx of passengers is happening as staffing constraints are plaguing airports and airlines, leaving travelers stuck to deal with the consequences.

Airline trade groups have pointed the blame at the Federal Aviation Administration saying air traffic control staffing challenges are leading to restrictions. However, the TSA points the finger right back as airlines themselves admit they’re short on pilots and flight attendants.

“When people buy tickets, they’re not buying tickets fingers crossed. They’re buying it as a contract to ensure you’re doing everything you can to make sure that flight goes. This is bad business, it’s poor practice in scheduling and it’s wearing us thin,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer, Allied Pilots Association.

AAA reported last week that the share of people traveling by air is forecast to be the lowest since 2011.

“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans. The best advice we can give travelers is to consider working with a travel agent who can help plan for the unexpected – like a flight cancelation. They are your best advocate.”

Friday is expected to be the busiest day for air travel AAA noted.