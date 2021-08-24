Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb reported Thursday, May 13 that its first-quarter loss more than tripled, to $1.17 billion, as travel remained depressed by the pandemic, but revenue topped the same period in 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence –  bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/13/21: John J. Igliozzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com