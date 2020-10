PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Army Navy Surplus store in Providence will officially close up shop this December.

The store, located on Thayer Street, posted on its Facebook Tuesday, saying it will close for good on Dec. 15.

The store has been in business since 1981.

Back in June, the Army Navy Surplus store in Newport, which had been in business for more than eight decades, also closed for good.