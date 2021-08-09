After delay, North Smithfield’s Beef Barn moving to new location

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield staple closed down on Sunday — but not for good.

The Beef Barn is now in the process of moving from its home of more than 50 years on Greenville Road to a new location about two miles away on Industrial Drive.

Co-owner Marc Branchaud said they had planned to relocate the restaurant last summer, but the pandemic forced them to hold off.

“It should’ve been done about a year ago, but because of COVID and trying to get things in — you can’t get lumber, you can’t get doors — everything is eight, ten, twelve weeks,” he explained. “I waited 19 weeks for one door, just to get it in.”

The new location is set to open on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and will feature spacious outdoor dining, beer and wine, a coffee shop and ice cream.