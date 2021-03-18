After closing early last summer, Brickley’s opens Wakefield location for the season

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Brickley’s Ice Cream is back in business after opting to close early last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of customers lined up outside the popular Rhode Island ice cream shop Thursday to get their fix, and this season, placing an order looks much different thank years past.

Brickley’s owner Stephen Brophy and his wife built a window which leads to the outside of the store. Once a customer has placed an order, they wait outside until an employee brings their treats directly to them.

“It’s a temporary solution right now to try and keep our staff and the customers safe,” Brophy explained.

Last summer, Brickley’s decided to close for the season earlier than usual because customers were not following the state’s mask mandate and were rude to their staff.

Brophy said the support they’ve received since then has been “incredible.”

“We know these people, we’ve known them for years, and they’ve been our customers for a long time and they’re happy to have us back and we’re happy to have them back,” Brophy said.

While the Wakefield location opened up Thursday, Brophy said he plans to open up the Narragansett location in mid-May.