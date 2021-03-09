Accountant: Federal business loans may be 100% forgivable

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Loans issued to small businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) may be 100% forgivable, so long as you allocate the funds properly, according to Certified Public Accountant Erica Guatieri.

Guatieri said businesses are required to use at least 60% of the loan on payroll, and the rest can be put toward other expenses. If these requirements are met, it may be forgiven.

“When the loan is forgiven, now you don’t pay that back,” she said. “So now that somewhat translates into income.”

Guatieri said all forgiven loans are tax-free in Rhode Island, and deductions relating to wages, payroll taxes, as well as a portion of certain health insurance and retirement plans, can be taken.

“Rent, some utilities, mortgage interest payments were able to be deducted as well,” she said. “Those are normal business expenses it’s just that was sort of covered under this sort of PPP umbrella of what you could use the loan for.”

But not all states follow the federal PPP tax guidelines.

“For Massachusetts, unfortunately those deductions would not be allowed,” Guateiri said. “So now that would then increase the income.”

Another important piece of information for businesses is the employee retention credit change, according for Guatieri.

“There’s certain ways that you may want to allocate your wages on your forgiveness application to allocate some of those wages to now allow you to get credit,” she said.

Businesses that haven’t applied for loan forgiveness should reach out to an accountant they trust to learn how to do so.