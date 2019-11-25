AC Moore closing up shop; some reopening as Michaels

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A.C. Moore will soon be no more.

The arts and crafts retailer announced Monday it would be closing all of its stores.

“Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level,” Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore Anthony Piperno said in a statement. “During this process, we will continue to provide great customer experience, while still delivering quality and value on your favorite products.”

The A.C. Moore location in Warwick closed for good earlier this year with no explanation.

Liquidation sales have already begun at most A.C. Moore locations, including the store on Highland Avenue in Seekonk. The stores have also stopped accepting online orders.

A.C. Moore was founded in 1985 and operates 145 stores along the east coast, employing more than 5,000 people.

Piperno said by 2020, 40 of the store locations will be leased to The Michaels Company, another craft store that considers itself, “North America’s largest provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor and seasonal merchandise.”

“We believe the transaction was the best option for our employees, customers, vendors, landlords, and other key stakeholders and thank them for their many years of support,” he said.

It’s unclear at this time which stores will be reopening as Michaels.