PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new challenge-based entertainment complex is opening up next week in the Providence Place Mall.

Level99 features 50 different challenges for small groups of people, including mental and physical games.

It will also feature “elevated food and craft beverage options” courtesy of Night Shift Brewing.

Founder and CEO Matthew DuPlessie said they chose to come to Providence because it’s the “perfect fit” for them demographically.

“There’s a big density of people, people who are smart, people who are physically active, people who are artistically oriented, people who want to get out and get off the couch and do something,” he explained.

Level99 will also feature a 300-seat restaurant with fresh farm-to-table food.

This will be Level99’s second location. The first opened a few years ago in Natick, Massachusetts.