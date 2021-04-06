CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

‘A good summer’: RI businesses hopeful for busy season following pandemic slump

Business News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The pandemic has pummeled Rhode Island small businesses over the past year, but as more people get vaccinated, owners are hopeful they’ll recoup some of their losses this summer.

Gov. Dan McKee spent his Tuesday in Newport visiting several of the community’s small businesses, including Midtown Oyster Bar.

Owner Larry Phillips tells 12 News he’s cautiously optimistic business will pick up this summer.

“I don’t think it will be a normal summer, but I am hoping for 80% back to normal – maybe 85%,” he said.

Phillips, among many other businesses in Newport, are setting the bar high for vaccinations. He said his goal is to have all of his employees fully vaccinated by Memorial Day.

McKee said he has considered prioritizing food industry workers for the vaccine, but insists the vaccine supply will outweigh the demand within a matter of weeks.

“If we get the vaccine out at the pace that we think we are, then we are going to have a good summer here in Rhode Island,” McKee said. “There is certainly a priority, in my mind, for the food vendors and people involved with food and the frontline people who are providing this service. So that is going to happen as long as supply is moving in the direction that it is.”

Newport businesses are also struggling to hire new staff ahead of the summer, which on any given year is typically their busiest season.

Phillips said his restaurant is hiring, but he’s unsure how many people to bring aboard.

“We are just nervous in what we will be allowed to do this summer,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community