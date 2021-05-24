A behind-the-scenes look at the Port of Davisville ahead of McKee’s visit

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Port of Davisville is one of the top ten auto importers in North America.

At 9 a.m. Monday, Gov. Dan McKee is heading to Quonset to get a glimpse of the operation, something 12 News got to see first-hand just last week.

A few times a week, ships carrying thousands of vehicles dock at the port, offloading hundreds of brand new vehicles at a time. They are then processed by a company called North Atlantic Distribution before being sent to dealerships across the Northeast.

McKee will be commemorating the completion of a new berth at the port, allowing them to accommodate larger ships. The project was funded by bonds approved by Rhode Islanders and is part of a multi-million renovation underway at the port.

He will also tour the construction at the port’s Pier 2 modernization project, allowing Davisville to be a staging ground for future offshore wind projects. This will bring more jobs to the site, growing beyond the current 1,700 people who work there.

“The port here is a great asset for jobs and commerce. Beyond the automobiles, we’re focused on the new offshore wind projects that are going to be happening off of New England, and great opportunities for additional jobs related to that,” said Steven King, Managing Director at Quonset Development Corporation.

The Siem Cicero car carrier ship will be docked at the port for McKee to witness the offloading of Volkswagens arriving from Germany. The Olympian Highway will also be docked and unloading Hondas imported from Mexico.

A shortage in computer chips that are affecting the automobile industry is also having an impact at Quonset. King says their numbers are down 15% compared to previous years but he expects it to be straightened out in the coming months.