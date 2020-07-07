7th former eBay staffer charged in harassment campaign

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Tuesday, July 16, 2013, file photo shows signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Six former eBay Inc. employees were arrested and charged Monday, June 15, 2020, with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A seventh former eBay Inc. employee has been charged with participating in a campaign to terrorize the editor and publisher of an online newsletter because eBay executives were upset about coverage of the company.

Authorities say Philip Cooke is charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, prosecutors said.

The San Jose, California, man is expected to appear in Boston’s federal court at a later date.

There was no attorney listed for him in online court records. Prosecutors announced charges against six other former eBay staffers last month. 

