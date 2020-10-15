CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
6 New Bedford restaurants cited for COVID-19 violations

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Health Department has issued fines to six restaurants and bars for failure to comply with the city’s COVID-19 regulations, city officials said Thursday.

Mikey B’s and Taqueria La Raza were both fined $100 for employees failing to wear masks, according to officials, and Casa Benefica was fined $100 for serving alcoholic beverages to customers without food.

City officials said Hong Kong Restaurant, Whiskey Lounge and The Bar were each fined $300 for both serving alcoholic beverages without food and for employees failing to wear masks.

The violations were issued on Wednesday after inspections were conducted by the city’s police and health departments.

