2020 Veterans Day deals across Southern New England

(WPRI) — Wednesday is Veterans Day and many restaurants and other businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military members with some deals and freebies.
Here’s a look at some of the local offerings:
- 7-Eleven: A free coffee or Big Gulp on Nov. 11 for active duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists, and family members. 7-Eleven app and Veterans Advantage membership required.
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: A free meal to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Must show proof of military service. Check your local Applebee’s for more specific details.
- Bar Louie: A free craft burger or flatbread to all active or retired military on Nov. 11.
- Big Lots: 10% off everything, every day for all active military, veterans, or military family members.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: All current and former military can enjoy a free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage on Nov. 11. Offer is available with takeout using promo code “VETERAN” at checkout.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Ten free boneless wings and fries for those who serve and have served. Available for dine-in and takeout on Nov. 11. Proof of service required.
- Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille: A free lunch or dinner from a select menu for all veterans with a valid military ID.
- Chili’s: A free meal from a limited menu for dine-in only on Nov. 11.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11.
- Denny’s: A free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 for all active, non-active, and retired military personnel.
- Dunkin’: A free donut of your choice on Nov. 11, no purchase necessary.
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11. Proof of service required.
- Mill’s Tavern: Veterans, active-duty military, and their guests will receive 25% off their meals, including non-alcoholic beverages, with a valid military ID through Nov. 13. Available for dine-in and takeout.
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu with the purchase of another meal and proof of service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Ocean State Job Lot: All active duty, National Guard and reserve military service members, veterans, and their immediate family members and dependents will receive 25% off their purchases through Nov. 11. A valid photo ID is required.
- On the Border: All active and retired military members can enjoy a free Pick 2 Combo on Nov. 11.
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Half off a cup of froyo on Nov. 11 and participating locations for all veterans and active-duty military.
- Outback Steakhouse: All military veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on Nov. 11.
- Red Robin: A free Tavern Burger and Steak Fries for veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members anytime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for dine-in or takeout.
- Red Stripe Restaurant: Veterans, active-duty military, and their guests will receive 25% off their meals, including non-alcoholic beverages, with a valid military ID through Nov. 13. Available for dine-in and takeout.
- Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating stores on Nov. 11. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day to support the mental health of military communities.
- Target: All U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families get a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket through Nov. 11. Some exclusions apply.
- Wendy’s: A free small breakfast combo with valid military ID at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Not valid for mobile orders.