WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Apple Cinemas at the Warwick Mall and the Showcase Cinemas on Quaker Lane are ready to debut their new state-of-the-art movie theaters.

Apple Cinemas is taking over the space where the old Showcase Cinemas was, which closed last March after the theater chain opted not to renew its lease.

The space has undergone major renovations over the past year, and come Thursday, Apple Cinemas will officially open to the public.

The popcorn is popping at the new Apple Cinemas in Warwick. They'll open the doors to the public Thursday. Not to be outdone, the Showcase Cinemas have also done some major renovations…they show off their new theater tonight. pic.twitter.com/5zn9Eq0pNS — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 2, 2022

“We’ve been working on it for the past year and it’s finally here,” Domenic Schiavone, the general manager of the Warwick Mall said.

By Wednesday afternoon, construction crews and theater employees were finishing up last minute preparations for the grand opening, including installing paper towel dispensers and popping popcorn.

Reclining seats at Apple Cinemas in Warwick.

Moviegoers can either purchase their tickets and refreshments online ahead of time or at one of the eight kiosks inside the theater.

“The main theater is a large screen format with 4K, laser projection,” Schiavone said. “It’s truly state-of-the-art with the Dolby Atmos sound, which is surround sound but full immersion.”

Half of Apple Cinema’s theaters will open just in time for the release of “The Batman” on Thursday. This summer, the remaining theaters will open, in addition to a kitchen that will offer pub-like food.

Not to be outdone, the Showcase Cinemas on Quaker Lane has also been undergoing some major renovations.

Mark Malinawski, vice president of global marketing, said they have reconfigured and renovated the building from top to bottom.

Moviegoers will probably notice a “new theater smell” when they walk into the theater, with rows upon rows of brand new reclining seats.

The XPlus Theater at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick.

There’s also brand new carpeting and signage to go along with the high-tech theater equipment.

Malinawski said a new concession area is under construction and will open later this year.

Showcase Cinemas plans to debut its XPlus Laser theater Wednesday night, which is similar to the one at Apple Cinemas.

Malinawski told 12 News that Warner Brothers and Showcase Cinemas have been working together to get the theater ready for the debut of “The Batman” as well.

Inspectors took a tour of the building Wednesday morning and gave them the green light to open.

The first showings of “The Batman” are sold out at both theaters, but plenty of tickets remain for the weekend.