2 former eBay employees indicted in harassment campaign

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2012, file photo, an eBay sign sits in front of the company’s headquarters in San Jose, Calif. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, federal prosecutors said four former eBay Inc. employees had agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the home of a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter highly critical of the auction site. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Two former eBay Inc. employees have been indicted by a grand jury on charges that they participated in a campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple that included threats and disturbing deliveries of things like live spiders sent to their home.

James Baugh and David Harville are among several former employees who were arrested in June. Authorities have described it as a scheme to ruin the lives of the couple who ran a website that was critical of the company.

An attorney for Baugh declined to comment on Tuesday. An email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Harville.

