Border tour poised to start Sunday

Border Report Tour
Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Over the next two weeks, a news team driving the entire length of the United States-Mexico border will be talking to the people who live there about what life is like.

The unfiltered view of the nearly two-thousand mile stretch is expected to be eye opening for everyone.

Right now, reporter Anna Wiernicki is in San Diego, California. She introduces us to the team she’ll be working with along the way to Brownsville, Texas.

The BorderReport.com Tour
Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The Border Tour will be carried on all Nexstar local station websites and at BorderReport.com. Users may follow along the experience in real-time and ask the BorderReport.com team questions by using the hashtag #BorderReport on Twitter.

Border Tour Journalists:
– Julian Resendiz, El Paso correspondent for The Border Report (@JulianDFW)
– Sandra Sanchez, South Texas correspondent for The Border Report (@SandraESanchez)
– Anna Wiernicki, Washington Correspondent, Nexstar Media Group (@AnnaEWiernicki)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Target 12

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

Live Cams