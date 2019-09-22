Border tour poised to start Sunday

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Over the next two weeks, a news team driving the entire length of the United States-Mexico border will be talking to the people who live there about what life is like.

The unfiltered view of the nearly two-thousand mile stretch is expected to be eye opening for everyone.

Right now, reporter Anna Wiernicki is in San Diego, California. She introduces us to the team she’ll be working with along the way to Brownsville, Texas.

The BorderReport.com Tour

Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The Border Tour will be carried on all Nexstar local station websites and at BorderReport.com. Users may follow along the experience in real-time and ask the BorderReport.com team questions by using the hashtag #BorderReport on Twitter.

Border Tour Journalists:

– Julian Resendiz, El Paso correspondent for The Border Report (@JulianDFW)

– Sandra Sanchez, South Texas correspondent for The Border Report (@SandraESanchez)

– Anna Wiernicki, Washington Correspondent, Nexstar Media Group (@AnnaEWiernicki)