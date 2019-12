EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis will be a guest this week on Big Game Bound on WPRI.com and other Nexstar Nation websites.

Yianni will break down Saturday’s game in Foxboro between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. It’s a big matchup for both teams with the AFC East division title still up for grabs.

You can watch Big Game Bound Thursday at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.