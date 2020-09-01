Best Reviews

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International gives out one thousand of turkeys
Video
Top Stories
250 gallons of oil leaks into Burrillville well
Video
Weather Now: Few Showers Today; Showers Tonight/Monday
Video
A year later, Rhode Island buildings still say ‘Plantations’
Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Fall River, New Bedford have lowest child vaccination rates in Bristol County
Video
Top Stories
McKee urges fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders to get COVID boosters before Thanksgiving
Video
Top Stories
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
Video
COVID-19: 491 new cases in RI as transmission rate soars
Video
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks
Video
RI state workers could get $3,000 vaccine bonuses under tentative union agreement
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
‘In all our communities’: Fake pills increasingly common in RI, investigators say
Video
Top Stories
RI state workers could get $3,000 vaccine bonuses under tentative union agreement
Video
McKee allocates over $11 million to launch new municipal education offices
Video
‘Get them off the street before they shoot somebody’: AG launches new crime-fighting initiative
Video
Expert: 2 to 4 bodies per grave in state cemetery under Route 37
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Brown tops Bradley 65-62 in Paradise Jam tournament
Top Stories
Bryant men’s basketball drops third-straight
URI falls to Tulsa for first loss of the season
St. Andrews advances to boys soccer championship game
Video
UMass Dartmouth defeats Alfred State in New England Bowl
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Supply Chain Explained: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case: What Happened to Debra Melo?
Video
Target 12: Counterfeit Pills
Video
11/11/2021: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; reporters’ roundtable
Video
Target 12: Contract Controversy
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind time!
Video
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup: It’s a love-hate with cranberry in a can.
Video
East Commerce Solutions hosts 8th Annual Turkey Run
Video
In the Kitchen: Acorn Squash Risotto
Video
How to navigate the busiest travel season in years
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Best Reviews
Black Friday: Local store hours and deals
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Queen Elizabeth II attends christening of 2 great-grandsons
Pawtucket business owner giving away 600 turkeys, jackets to 2 communities
Video
New flyover ramp in Providence opens to traffic, provides first direct highway connection to western RI
Video
Few Showers Today; Widespread Showers Tonight/Monday Morning
Video
Hendricken, La Salle prepare to square off in championship game for 12th straight year
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Supply Chain Explained: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday
Video
Housing Hurdles: Why finding a place to rent in RI is out of reach for many
Video
Hospital Hardships: RI patients, providers grappling with nation’s 2nd-worst staffing shortage
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Fall River, New Bedford have lowest child vaccination rates in Bristol County
Video
McKee urges fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders to get COVID boosters before Thanksgiving
Video
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
Video
COVID-19: 491 new cases in RI as transmission rate soars
Video
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks
Video
RI state workers could get $3,000 vaccine bonuses under tentative union agreement
Video
U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000
Video
All Mass. residents 18+ eligible to receive COVID-19 booster
Video
Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal for possible COVID-19 treatment
Video
Parents behind lawsuit challenging school mask mandate appeal judge’s decision to maintain it
Video
Rhode Islanders urged to seek care in right setting to prevent hospital overcrowding
Video
OSHA suspends 'vaccine mandate' for large employers
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
Video
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Pawtucket business owner giving away 600 turkeys, jackets to 2 communities
Video
Birthday parade honors Newport man turning 100
Video
Providence church carries on 103-year-old parishioner’s wish to help the less fortunate
Video
Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted,’ not ‘basted’
Video
Santa Claus is coming to town: What families can expect at local stores
Video
Hamilton announces digital lottery to win $10 tickets to the show
Video
Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years to take place Friday morning
Video