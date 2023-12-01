Our sponsors at Delta Dental want you to show us what’s Behind the Smile. It’s a chance to show off your photography skills and share scenic, fascinating or fun images with the WPRI 12 and FOX Providence audience. Every Friday, the winning photo will be revealed on 12 News This Morning at 6 a.m. Here’s this week’s winner:

Winning Photo: Dec. 1, 2023

Submitted by: Stephanie from Charlestown

About this photo: Maya with 2-week-old Calvin

Submit Your Photos and Check Out the Winners Gallery

📸 See All Behind the Smile Winners 📸