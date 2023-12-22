Our sponsors at Delta Dental want you to show us what’s Behind the Smile. It’s a chance to show off your photography skills and share scenic, fascinating or fun images with the WPRI 12 and FOX Providence audience. Every Friday, the winning photo will be revealed on 12 News This Morning at 6 a.m. Here’s this week’s winner:

Winning Photo: Dec. 22, 2023

Submitted by: Lisias Palma of New Bedford

About this photo: Mila Grace Palma is my first granddaughter….Mila was born 2 weeks after I lost my beloved dog. She is my new sunshine. She puts a smile on my face. I take care of her on my days off, and we watch 12 News together.

Camera or device used and photo settings:

Submit Your Photos and Check Out the Winners Gallery 📸 See All Behind the Smile Winners 📸