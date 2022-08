EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will soon be getting ready to welcome back students and teachers.

Here’s a list of when each district heads back to school:

Rhode Island

Barrington: August 29

Block Island: September 7

Bristol-Warren: August 30

Burrillville: August 31

Central Falls: August 31

Chariho: September 1

Coventry: August 31

Cranston: August 29

Cumberland: September 6

East Greenwich: August 31

East Providence: August 31 (Pre-K, grades 1-5, 6 and 9); September 1 (all students)

Exeter-West Greenwich: August 30 (Grades 1–9); September 1 (all students)

Foster-Glocester: August 31

Jamestown: September 6

Johnston: August 31

Lincoln: August 31

Little Compton: August 30

Middletown: September 7

Narragansett: September 6

Newport: September 7

North Kingstown: September 6 (Grades 1-9); September 7 (Grades 10-12)

North Providence: August 30 (Grades Pre-K-9); August 31 (Grades 10-12)

North Smithfield: August 30

Pawtucket: August 31

Portsmouth: August 30 (Kindergarten, grades 5 and 9); August 31 (all students)

Providence: August 29

Scituate: September 6

Smithfield: August 30

South Kingstown: September 6

Tiverton: September 1

Warwick: August 31 (Grades K-6, 9); September 1 (Grades Pre-K, 7, 8, 10-12)

West Warwick: August 30

Westerly: September 6

Woonsocket: September 2

Massachusetts

Acushnet: August 31

Attleboro: August 29

Blackstone-Millville: August 31

Dartmouth: August 31

Dighton-Rehoboth: September 7

Fairhaven: August 30

Fall River: August 31

Foxboro: September 6

Freetown-Lakeville: September 6

Mansfield: September 6

New Bedford: September 1

North Attleboro: August 30

Norton: September 6

Plainville: August 31

Bridgewater-Raynham: September 7

Seekonk: September 1

Somerset-Berkley: August 31

Swansea: September 1

Taunton: August 31

Uxbridge: August 31

Westport: August 30