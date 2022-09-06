Barrington (Michael Messore) Zero

Bristol-Warren (Ana Riley) No response

Burrillville (Michael Sollitto) We have posted anticipated positions early to get a head start on the process.

Central Falls (Stephanie Downey Toledo) Collaborating with agencies to get teachers from around the world to come work for us.

Chariho (Gina Picard) We are actively recruiting and using social media to highlight positions. We have also reached out to our local colleges.

Coventry (Craig Levis) I believe one of the greatest recruitment tools is to provide support to all of the teacher preparation programs. We try and find an appropriate cooperating teacher for all student teacher and practicum requests. I believe school culture is another factor in determining what district a teacher candidate will land. Coventry Public Schools has a strong culture of collaboration between administration and union leadership. There are numerous opportunities throughout our school community where teacher voice and leadership is supported and encouraged. A recent performance audit conducted on Coventry Public Schools during the pandemic. 84% of the employees indicated Coventry Public Schools is a great place to work. 87% of the employees indicated they can make a career in Coventry Public Schools. I believe this is a result of the positive culture we have worked hard to establish in our school community.

Cranston (Jeannine Nota Masse) Trying to be competitive with salary offers.

Cumberland (Phil Thornton) The district is advertising in all for hire venues and reaching out to other parts of the state via word of mouth.

East Greenwich (Brian G. Ricca) Currently, we are trying to compress the timeline from initial interview to meeting the superintendent to avoid applicants slipping through our fingers to go to other districts.

East Providence (Sandra Forand) We are posting and interviewing immediately in order to fill vacant positions.

Exeter-West Greenwich (James Erinakes) We have worked with our local university partner to help fill some harder to fill positions (part time or partial year), we budgeted high for other hard to fill certification areas and advertised early, allowing us to higher replacements at higher/top step for these areas. We have increased sub pay to attract a broader pool of individuals.

Foster (Dr. Michael Barnes) We have repeatedly advertised to seek the most qualified candidates to meet student needs. We have also worked our network expand the pool of available candidates for positions. We have teacher leaders who serve as instructional coaches to support new and experienced teachers within our district. The positive school culture that exists between and among teachers and staff has been the most effective factor in retaining teachers within our district.

Foster-Glocester (Renee Palazzo) No response

Glocester (Patricia Dubois) We maintain a collaborative and cooperative working environment in which all staff feel supported.

Jamestown (Ken Duva, Ed.D.) Fortunately, we currently have all of our certified positions covered for this school year. We have been actively networking and reaching out to our community to hire qualified applicants for one to one teaching positions. We are also continuing to hire qualified applicants to be substitute teachers and substitute support staff for our district. Anyone interested in working for the Jamestown Schools may contact Janette Warner at Warner.janette@jamestownschools.org.

Johnston (Bernard DiLullo Jr.) The district is moving into the second year of a contract with teachers where three years of salary increases have been offered. Teachers received a 2% increase in year 1 and 3% increases in years 2 and 3. We utilize SchoolSpring to advertise open positions and quickly bring promising candidates in for interviews. Offers of employment are made as quickly as possible for appropriately certified teachers following reference review.

Lincoln (Dr. Lawrence Filippelli) We have a robust applicant pool in Lincoln and teachers typically don’t leave once hired unless they are retiring.

Little Compton (Dr. Laurie Dias-Mitchell) With one of the best workplaces in public education that is also located within the caring and supportive community of Little Compton, both the hiring and the retention of teachers have not been challenges at all.

Middletown (Rosemarie K. Kraeger) Middletown provides strong professional development opportunities for our staff.

Narragansett (Dr. Peter Cummings) We have a robust recruiting program and began our hiring process in February. We also work closely with our teachers and support personnel to ensure that we collaboratively address the needs of our students, faculty, and staff.

Newport (Colleen Burns Jermain, Ed.D.) Reaching out to different universities, RIDE, our staff and retired teachers for ideas and personnel.

New Shoreham (Robert Gerardi) A concern is affordable housing for our employees and the Town of New Shoreham has an active committee working on that issue.

North Kingstown (Michael Waterman) All of our support staff salaries were recently increased through contract negotiations and we are currently in contract negotiations with our teachers.

North Providence (Joseph Goho) Various methods of internet-based advertising, primarily SchoolSpring.com.

North Smithfield (Michael St. Jean) No changes needed as we are fully staffed for the coming year.

Pawtucket (Dr. Cheryl McWilliams) We advertise and are networking with colleges and other professional organizations.

Portsmouth (Thomas Kenworthy) Portsmouth is a desirable district to work in and we try to market that as much as possible in addition to ensuring that we are competitive with wages and benefits.

Providence (Dr. Javier Montañez) For hiring:

– We now have sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000

– We also have up to $25,000 in loan forgiveness for up to 25 teachers of color thanks to funding from the Rhode Island Foundation

– Started a new employee referral program, where current PPSD employees can get $500 if they refer someone who gets hired

– We conduct open interviews weekly to support principals with filling their open classrooms



For retention:

– We now provide up to $8,000 for teachers to get ESL certified

– Created the Superintendent’s Teacher Cabinet, which will meet at least monthly to give teachers more of a voice

– Just announced a Johnson and Wales partnership where PPSD staff can get 50% off their Master’s degree, and $15,000 off their doctorate

– We have teacher ambassadors in each school to help early career teachers

– Running a 2-week teacher academy in August for new teachers

Scituate (Laurie Andries) We are reaching out to our substitutes, local universities, multiple postings.

Smithfield (Dawn Bartz) We advertise extensively, work with the colleges and universities, are part of job fairs and we use word of mouth to recruit. We value our teachers and let them know it. We hope that working in supportive environments and providing recognition will help with teacher retention. In this area, we are very fortunate as we have many veteran teachers and administrators.

South Kingstown (Mark Prince) No response

Tiverton (Peter Sanchioni) Creating a welcoming culture, providing mental health support through our insurance carrier, working on enhancing our contract.

Warwick (Lynn Dambruch) We are advertising on our website and SchoolSpring and recalling laid-off teachers.

Westerly (Mark Garceau) We are competitive with compensation and are active and aggressive in our efforts to attract and retain the best available candidates.

West Warwick (Karen Tarasevich) We try to encourage people to come work with us by providing extensive professional development opportunities in not only content areas, but social emotional and mental health areas.